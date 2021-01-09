64 kg dry ganja, car seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 January 2021 20:23 IST

A police team from V. Madugula seized a car and 64 kg dry ganja on Saturday morning.

Based on a tip-off, the police team was checking vehicles, when seeing the police, the accused and driver of the vehicle stopped the car and ran away.

The ganja was packed in two plastic bags. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around ₹1.28 lakh. The ganja was reportedly procured from interior parts of Visakha agency.