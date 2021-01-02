62-year-old man ‘murdered’ over relationship row

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 January 2021 20:23 IST

A 62-year-old man was allegedly murdered at Nakkapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Y. Ramana, a resident of Nakkapalle.

According to the police, Ramana had been living with a 55-year- old woman for the last 10 years. Recently, the woman had allegedly developed relationship with another person Vasu (30). Ramana reportedly questioned the woman about the relationship. Police said that there was a heated argument followed by a fight between Ramana and Vasu on Friday night about the issue. Later, Ramana was allegedly beaten by Vasu with a stick.

Ramana received severe head injuries and died. Vasu also received injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.