August 04, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The fifth Special Metropolitan in-charge Magistrate Y. Ganapathi Rao on Friday slapped a fine of around ₹4.11 lakh against 62 people in 55 cases, who were involved in drunken driving at various areas under Kancharapalem (Traffic) police station limits, for the last four days. Inspector of police (Traffic) Kancharapalem M. Apparao said that among the 62 persons include two-wheeler drivers, four-wheeler drivers, van drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers and lorry drivers.

