April 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Anakapalli

There will be a ban on deep sea fishing in Andhra Pradesh from April 14 to June 15. The Andhra Pradesh government will sanction ₹10,000 to each eligible fisherman family under YSR Matsya Bharosa scheme. The government will conduct a survey of eligible beneficiaries for issuing the financial aid at fish landing centres on April 17, according to an official release here on Monday.