60,574 candidates likely to attend Teacher Eligibility Test in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

As many as 60,574 candidates from the district will appear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 24. The computer-based test will be conducted in seven centres in Visakhapatnam and one centre in Anakapalli, said District Collector Harendhira Prasad, while speaking during the review meeting organised at the Collectorate on Saturday.

He said that the examination will be conducted in two shifts - 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Already hall tickets were being issued for the candidates from this 22nd, he said.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that lactating mothers and physically challenged people are likely to attend the examination and arrangements should be made. He also said that students must reach the examination centre at least half-an-hour before the examination. RTC buses should be arranged from various places.

He also said that the EPDCL must ensure uninterrupted power supply at the centres, while the Health Department should arrange medical helpdesks with ANMs.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala, DMHO P. Jagadeeswara Rao and others were present.

