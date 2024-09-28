ADVERTISEMENT

60,574 candidates likely to attend Teacher Eligibility Test in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

Published - September 28, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He directs officials to make all arrangements for TET, to be conducted from October 3 to 24, at a review meet

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 60,574 candidates from the district will appear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024, scheduled to be held from October 3 to 24. The computer-based test will be conducted in seven centres in Visakhapatnam and one centre in Anakapalli, said District Collector Harendhira Prasad, while speaking during the review meeting organised at the Collectorate on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the examination will be conducted in two shifts - 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Already hall tickets were being issued for the candidates from this 22nd, he said.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad said that lactating mothers and physically challenged people are likely to attend the examination and arrangements should be made. He also said that students must reach the examination centre at least half-an-hour before the examination. RTC buses should be arranged from various places.

He also said that the EPDCL must ensure uninterrupted power supply at the centres, while the Health Department should arrange medical helpdesks with ANMs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala, DMHO P. Jagadeeswara Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US