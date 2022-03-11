60-year-old woman ‘murdered’ by her husband in Visakhapatnam district

A woman aged around 60 years was allegedly murdered by her husband in her house at Kusarlapudi village in Rolugunta mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Dwarapureddi Chinnabulli, a resident of Kusarlapudi.

According to primary investigation by the police, Ramana Babu, husband of Chinnabulli, allegedly had disputes with her over. On Thursday snight, he reportedly had an argument with Chinnabulli and in the heat of the moment hacked her to death with an axe. She died on the spot, said Sub-Inspector of Rolugunta Police Station B. Naga Karthik. The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. It was learnt that the accused Ramana Babu has been taken into custody. Rolugunta Police have registered a case.