60-year-old woman from Madhavadhara tests positive

A 60-year-old woman from Madhavadhara in the city was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Sources in the Health Department said the woman, a resident of the Seethanna Gardens in Madhavadhara area, was a secondary contact of a Delhi returnee, adding that it would be confirmed by the State health bulletin on Friday.

About 10 days ago, her husband died owing to kidney failure. It is learnt that she showed the COVID-19 symptoms recently, after which the health officials conducted the test. After her report was confirmed positive, as many as 32 people including her close contacts were sent to the isolation ward at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD).

Containment zone

High alert sounded in Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar and its surrounding areas. Police teams put up barricades in the bylanes leading to house of the patient.

At present, the city has six containment zones —Poorna Market, Padmanabham, Akkayyapalem, Allipuram, Thatichetlapalem, Gajuwaka. With the new case, Madhavadhara will be the new containment zone, the officials said. Special teams, along with the ward volunteers and ASHA workers, will conduct a survey to check health conditions of people in the locality on Friday.

Sample testing

According to officials, more than 13,000 samples have been tested in Visakhapatnam district till date, of which 24 samples have been confirmed positive. At present, 39 people are in the isolation ward of the chest hospital.