60-bed facility for cancer patients opened at Homi Bhaba hospital

A 60-bed facility for cancer patients was inaugurated at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) at Aganampudi on Wednesday.

Hospital and research centre Director D. Raghunadha Rao said the new facility is meant for the patients who travel all the way from villages and small towns to the city for treatment. “Apart from offering treatment at an affordable cost for the outpatients, the hospital has recognised the need for providing accommodation to those who need hospitalisation,” said Dr. Raghunadha Rao.

Many patients belonging to the BPL category are unable to bear the cost of accommodation in the city. Keeping this issue in view, the ‘dharmasala’ was constructed at a cost of ₹23 lakh donated by philanthropists.

Nominal charge

“A nominal bed charge of ₹239 per day has been fixed and this includes free food for patients as well as their attendants. As the treatment for cancer is a lengthy process, patients will be allowed to stay in the facility as long as required,” said Dr. Raghunath Rao.

Free bus service

Free bus service is also being arranged for patients from city railway station as the hospital is on the city outskirts, he added.