6 students of KGBV contract COVID-19

15 April 2021 11:13 IST

Six students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Roddam in the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. All of them did not have any significant symptoms and were advised home quarantine for seven days.

Anantapur district on Wednesday reported 297 positive cases and one death after testing 2,842 samples on Tuesday. This is the highest number of positive cases reported in the district in this calendar year.

In this second wave, the majority of the cases have been coming from the urban areas of the district.

All the 35,000 doses that had come to the district on Tuesday got exhausted.