6 new cases take tally to 258

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday taking the tally to 258. Twelve patients who were being treated got discharged from hospital after testing negative on Saturday.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, the total number of active cases as on Saturday is 121, while the number of discharges is 136. One person died from Chengalraopeta from the district.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district are 72. There are 34 very active clusters which reported cases in the last four days. The number of active clusters and dormant clusters are 19 each. Nine clusters were already denotified, he said.