6 more succumb to virus, toll rises to 349 in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2020 08:15 IST

371 new cases take tally to 46,569; 979 patients recover

Visakhapatnam district reported 371 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This is sthe econd least number of cases in a day in the State after Kurnool which saw 337 cases, as per the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday. The new cases takes the district cumulative tally to 46,569 since the pandemic.

On a positive note, as many as 979 persons who were undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and in home quarantine were discharged/recovered. The death toll also rose to 349 after six more persons succumbing to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal, Andhra Medical College P.V/ Sudhakar said that the number of very active clusters has increased to 60 from 57, while the active clusters are 115. Already 192 clusters were denotified in the district.