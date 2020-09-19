Visakhapatnam

6 more succumb to virus, toll rises to 349 in Visakhapatnam

Taking no chances: Health staff collecting samples for COVID rapid tests at a health centre, near Dr. L.B. College, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Taking no chances: Health staff collecting samples for COVID rapid tests at a health centre, near Dr. L.B. College, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Visakhapatnam district reported 371 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. This is sthe econd least number of cases in a day in the State after Kurnool which saw 337 cases, as per the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Friday. The new cases takes the district cumulative tally to 46,569 since the pandemic.

On a positive note, as many as 979 persons who were undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and in home quarantine were discharged/recovered. The death toll also rose to 349 after six more persons succumbing to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal, Andhra Medical College P.V/ Sudhakar said that the number of very active clusters has increased to 60 from 57, while the active clusters are 115. Already 192 clusters were denotified in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 8:18:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/6-more-succumb-to-virus-toll-rises-to-349-in-district/article32646367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story