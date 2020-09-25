Visakhapatnam

6 held, property recovered

The city police (Crime Wing) arrested six persons, including three women, on Friday for allegedly committing theft of iron and scrap materials in a company at Malkapuram area on August 31. Based on the complaint, special team formed by Malkapuram police arrested all the accused involved in the offence at Pedagantyada and recovered stolen property worth ₹60,000 from them.

