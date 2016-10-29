6 held on charge of betting

The City Task Force (CTF) personnel arrested six persons on charges of betting during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand held in Ranchi on October 26.

They were arrested on Friday in Sairam Colony area near Madhuravada in the city.

The police said that they raided a flat in Sairam Colony basing on information and seized six mobile phones, cash of Rs 1.21 lakh and three account books on betting during the raid.

The arrested persons along with seized property were handed over to, PM Palem Police Station for further action.