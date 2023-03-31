ADVERTISEMENT

5G technology should reach common man, says TRAI Advisor in Visakhapatnam

March 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted a seminar on the `5G Mobile Technology, Design & Development, Implementation Challenges and Use Cases” at a hotel here on Friday.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chief Engineer P. Siva Prasad Raju explained the role played by the TRAI in bringing down the tariffs. The importance of 5G Technology, its use cases and power utilisation efficiency were explained in the seminar.

Officials from Department of Telecommunications (Hyderabad) said that the TRAI has been organising consumer outreach programmes, regional workshops and seminars on issues of consumer interest across the country.

TRAI Hyderabad Regional Office Advisor A. Munisekhar spoke about the status of telecom sector and role of TRAI in promoting the telecom growth in the country. He has mentioned about the importance of 5G Technology in respect of enhanced speed, low latency and its applications in different sectors like agriculture, education, health and growth of economy.

“The 5G technology should reach common man,” Mr. Munisekhar said.

Around 100 participants from various governemnt and private telecom service providers attended.

