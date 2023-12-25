ADVERTISEMENT

59 NCC Cadets pan India experience life at sea during Naval Attachment programme in Vizag

December 25, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Their immersive training encompassed sailing, hands-on experience in firefighting and damage control, small arms training and many more activities related to sailing and ship operations, according to a release

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the two-week Sea Attachment programme onboard INS Gharial, 59 NCC Cadets from five NCC (Directorate) across the country experienced the feeling of life at sea.

Their immersive training encompassed sailing, hands-on experience in firefighting and damage control, small arms training and many more activities related to sailing and ship operations, according to a release in Visakhapatnam on December 25.

In addition, the cadets visited Naval Dockyard and ships during their stay in Visakhapatnam, gaining valuable insights into naval operations. This unique programme provided them with an understanding of the dynamic and multifaceted world of naval activities.

