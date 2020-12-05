Visakhapatnam

59 kg ganja seized, 10 arrested in raids

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raids at several places and arrested 10 persons, including three women, for allegedly procuring, transporting and selling ganja in special drive. The police have seized about 59 kg ganja from them. The SEB teams have conducted raids at several places in MVP Colony, Kancharapalem, New Port and Airport Police Station limits.

SEB Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Ajitha said that information can be given directly through email sebvspcity@gmail.com or through WhatsApp no: 9493336633.

