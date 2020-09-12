584 new cases take tally to 44,145

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2020 22:49 IST

Five more persons succumb to coronavirus in Vizag; toll rises to 321

The district reported 584 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the cumulative tally to 44,145 in the district. The death toll also rose to 321, as five more persons died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Saturday evening.

This is for the first time in the last five days, the tally has crossed the 500-mark in a day.

Meanwhile, as many as 443 persons, who were undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and under home quarantine, have been discharged/recovered on Saturday. According to the bulletin, the total number of active patients as on Saturday is 5,521 and recovered/discharged is 38,303.

New facility

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 718 clusters in the district, 118 are very active and 41 active. A total of 192 clusters were already denotified by the district administration.

The COVID-19 facility which was set up at the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) started receiving patients on Saturday. The facility which consists of 150 ICU beds and 500 beds with oxygen support also includes a lab, three operation theatres and an information centre for attendants of patients. Every room will have CCTV cameras and they will be monitored by the officials.

Till 6 p.m., 28 patients were admitted to the facility, said Dr. Sudhakar.

Not only the routine admissions, but also a baby was delivered under Caesarian section, he said. The mother hails from Laxmipuram of Jami mandal in Vizianagaram district. Both the mother and child are healthy, he said. There is another patient waiting for delivery, he added.

In the morning, before start of the block, 20KL oxygen tank was inaugurated by the Superintendent. The oxygen is the critical component in the management of these patients. This tank takes care of all the 500 patients, he said.

Dr. P. Ashok Kumar, Dr. Sadhana, Dr. Vijaya Sekhar and Dr. Manoj Kumar were present during the inauguration. Dr. Pardhasaradhi, nodal officer and Sri Ramprasad, Regional Director, and Nodal Officer from the revenue side were also present.