August 28, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As part of the recruitment process for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SI/RSI) posts, 582 out of 800 candidates appeared for the physical fitness tests, which were conducted at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Kailasagiri here on Monday. The Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General S. Harikrishna inspected the process. After physical fitness tests, there will be 1,600-metre run and long jump tests, said a statement issued here.

