58 new cases take tally to 824

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 June 2020 22:13 IST

Number of very active clusters goes up to 74 in the district

The district recorded 58 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases recorded so far since the outbreak of the pandemic goes up to 824.

The number of active cases as on Tuesday stands at 489 and with the discharge of 19 patients, who tested negative after treatment, the number goes up to 330.

In the district so far, five persons died, including two from Srikakulam district, who were undergoing treatment here.

As per District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases the very active clusters in the district risen to 74, active clusters 54, dormant 46 and denotified clusters are 28.

The new clusters that were added on Tuesday include A Koduru, Konti Veedhi, Kasipuram, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Srilakshmi Nagar, Spring Road and Rajiv Nagar.

Meanwhile, cases from Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta in the city continue to rise. From both the areas over 120 cases have been recorded so far. In the rural area, Anakapalle continue to lead the count.

‘Next hotspot’

On Tuesday, a number of cases were recorded from Kobbarithota area, which authorities fear could be the next hotspot in the city after Appughar and Peda Jalaripeta.

This area is also a slum area and people live in small houses in close proximity, said a health official.

VSP employee positive

Meanwhile, an employee of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who tested COVID-19 positive, has been admitted to a hospital by the district health officials and treatment is on. A release from VSP stated that as per protocol the workplace and residence of the person has been sanitised extensively. Contact tracing is being done and a few identified primary contacts at workplace have been advised for home quarantine.