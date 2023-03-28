57 delegates from 22 countries take part in inaugural of G-20 IWG meeting in Visakhapatnam

March 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The inaugural day of the second G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under the G-20 India Presidency here on March 28 (Tuesday) saw the participation of 57 delegates from 14 member countries, eight guest countries and 10 international organisations.

The delegates held discussions on the flagship theme of ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable’, along with other priorities outlined in Infrastructure Agenda-2023.

According to an official release, topics that were discussed included making cities economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure and building future-ready urban infrastructure. Apart from these, the meeting also covered innovative financing models to scale up private sector investment to address the infrastructure financing gap for creating future cities and discussing the potential application of the Quality Infrastructure Investment (QII).

On the sidelines, the meeting was complemented by a roundtable of international organisations that discussed infrastructure taxonomies by 13 experts, who deliberated upon the role of infrastructure definitions and taxonomies in making better data-driven decisions.

Representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico and the Office for National Statistics, United Kingdom, presented case studies on improving national infrastructure spending.

The delegates were also hosted for ‘Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad’ (conversation over dinner) to enjoy the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh and relish the local cuisines.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy joined the delegates at the dinner meeting. “The delegates had productive meetings and enjoyed the cultural experiences that Visakhapatnam offered,” an official said.

Earlier in the day, colourful murals welcomed the delegates along the Beach Road at Rushikonda. More than 100 artists worked in tandem to bring out different themes, murals, 3D artworks, said an official of the State government.

‘Health Retreat’ for delegates today

On the concluding day (March 29), a ‘Health Retreat’ has been planned for the delegates on the beachfront as a part of which the delegates would be introduced to yoga, meditation and sattvic food. After the programme, the IWG will discuss the rest of the agenda, and the meeting would conclude by the evening, an official spokesperson said.