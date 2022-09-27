56 tourists spots in Visakhapatnam district will be developed, says Collector

‘Efforts will be made to promote Visakhapatnam as plastic-free and clean tourist destination’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 27, 2022 20:56 IST

District Collector A Mallikarjuna and others participating in the tourism walk, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that efforts will be made to promote Visakhapatnam as a ‘plastic-free’ and clean tourist destination.

The Collector, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and Regional Director of Tourism Srinivas Pani participated in the tourism walk organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that around two lakh tourists were visiting the city every year but the numbers have declined after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the inflow of tourists has once again started increasing.

He said 56 tourist spots in the city were being developed jointly by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

The dances presented by students of Sun International College caught the attention of the gathering.

