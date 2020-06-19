5,500 beds readied for high-risk patients, says Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the authorities are gearing up to have at least 5,500 to 6,000 beds ready for COVID-19 patients, especially those who fall in the high-risk category, in the wake of increase in the number of cases in the district.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr. Chand said that with the opening up of economy, the increase in cases was natural. “In this scenario, we need to worry about people above 60 years of age and those having health issues, as per the ICMR indications.” he said. Infection spread is fast and most of the cases are being detected by conducting tests in the district, he said.

He said that in the coming days, patients, who had proper accommodation facility, would be given an option of home quarantine. For those who do not have accommodation facilities, the government will provide institutional quarantine. But high-risk category patients strictly need hospital care, for which the beds were being prepared and would be made available shortly, he said adding that shortage of beds was never an issue. He also said that the officials are hopeful of increasing the testing capacity to 4,000 per day. At present, 2,400 tests per day are being conducted. People in quarantine facilities should also cooperate if the test reports are delayed by a week, he added.