55-year-old man found murdered at Sri Nagar area in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 55-year-old man was reportedly murdered by unidentified miscreants at Sri Nagar area under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Tuesday. The police suspect that drunken brawl could be the reason for the killing.

According to reports, unidentified persons have allegedly killed one D. Lakshman Rao (55) by banging his head on the floor during a fight. This led to the death of Lakshmana Rao on the spot. Gajuwaka Police have reached the spot and checked the crime scene. It was learnt that some suspects were already identified by the police.

Gajuwaka police have registered a case and shifted the body for post-mortem.

This is second murder in less than a week. Last Saturday, a 30-year-old man was brutally murdered at Satyam Junction allegedly over a drunken brawl.