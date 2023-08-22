HamberMenu
55 teams from 21 schools participate in INTACH Quiz in Visakhapatnam

Little Angels team wins the contest and to represent the district at the State-level competition

August 22, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A record number of 55 teams from 21 schools participated in the INTACH Quiz, organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of INTACH at Little Angels School, at MVP Colony here on Tuesday.

Four teams made it to the final round after a keenly contested preliminary written round. The final winning team was Little Angels, MVP Colony team, comprising Naitik Pawar and Sai Kirtenya. They will represent Visakhapatnam district at the State-level competition. The second place was won by Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Pendurthi team.

Little Angels, Ukkunagaram team, and Satya Sai School team, tied for the third place.

Prizes and certificates to the winning teams were presented by the Director of Little Angels School M. Kranthi Kiran.

INTACH Co-Convenor Surendra Kumar spoke about activities undertaken by the organisation. The quiz was conducted by member Sandhya Godey. INTACH members M. Renuka Rani, Mayank Kumari Deo, Rekha Jain, Cdr (Retd) Ramakrishna, Ramakrishna, Mridula, V. Edward Paul, Mohan Rao and Maheswar Rao participated.

