Visakhapatnam

55% of rice, dal distributed in ration shops in city

Fifty-five per cent of free rice and dal announced as COVID-19 relief have been distributed through 487 fair price shops in the city limits till Friday. The commodities under the 12 shops at Akkayyapalem and Allipuram declared red zones after COVID-19 positive cases there have been delivered at the doorstep of residents. The commodities will be available till April 15 and there is no need for panic, says an official release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 8:29:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/55-of-rice-dal-distributed-in-ration-shops-in-city/article31250358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY