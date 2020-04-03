55% of rice, dal distributed in ration shops in city

Fifty-five per cent of free rice and dal announced as COVID-19 relief have been distributed through 487 fair price shops in the city limits till Friday. The commodities under the 12 shops at Akkayyapalem and Allipuram declared red zones after COVID-19 positive cases there have been delivered at the doorstep of residents. The commodities will be available till April 15 and there is no need for panic, says an official release.