55 children rescued as part of Operation Muskaan

As many as 55 children, including 18 girls, were rescued by the police teams as part of phase VI Operation Muskaan, an initiative for saving street children from COVID-19, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.
Teams from the city police under the supervision of Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena conducted search operation and rescued 23 children from various parts of the city limits. Among the children, seven were girls. All the children were put before Children Welfare Committee (CWC). The officials conducted COVID-19 tests.
Meanwhile, police teams from the district police guided by Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao searched various places and rescued 32 children including 11 girls. Almost 15 of them were rescued at Anakapalle, while five each were rescued at V Madugula and Chodavaram.
The CWC will hand over the children to their parents after counselling, while orphans will be shifted to children’s home.
The current phase of Operation Muskaan will continue till July 20.
