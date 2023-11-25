ADVERTISEMENT

54th annual music festival begins at Visakha Music Academy

November 25, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakha Music Academy (VMA) president S.V. Rangarajan inaugurated the 54th annual music festival at Kala Bharati Auditorium here on Saturday, according to secretary M.S. Srinivas.

Retired justice of High Court D.V.V.S. Somayajulu, was the chief guest, he added.

The programmes commenced with the vocal concert of S. Saketharaman from Chennai, accompanied on violin by M.S.N. Murthy and V.V. Ramana Murthy on mridangam from Visakhapatnam, and M. Haribabu on ghatam from Guntur. The concert covered Thyagaraja keertanas Sundarathara Deham (Pantuvarali ragam), Neeke Teliyaka Pothe (Ananda Bhairavi), Anandamrutha Varshini (Amrutha Varshini) and Dorakuna Ituvanti Seva (Bilahari).

