53 new cases take tally to 766 in Vizag district

As many as 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Sunday, taking the tally to 766. This is the biggest single-day spike in the district so far. As many as 27 persons who were undergoing treatment have also been discharged after they tested negative.

With these new cases, the total number of active cases is 450. A total of 311 persons were discharged and five persons, including two from Srikakulam district, died due to COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam district till date.

According to officials, the new cases were reported from KRM Colony, Elamanchali, Yerrayyapalem, Theeda, Chaitanya Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, Kailasapuram, Uppara Colony, Indira Nagar, Anakapalle and a few other places in the district.

Two supporting staff at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple have reportedly tested COVID-19 positive. In this regard, the authorities have announced closure of temple for two days. According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V Sudhakar, there are about 73 very active clusters, 49 active clusters and 46 dormant clusters. Already 28 clusters have been denotified, he said.