5.3 lakh mosquito nets distributed in Agency areas, says ITDA Project Officer

‘There is a 41% decline in malaria cases’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna took part in awareness programme which was organised on seasonal diseases at Paderu in the district on Friday. He spoke about spread of malaria, dengue and chikungunya and on how to control their spread.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said that in the limits of 36 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 202 sub-centres, such awareness campaigns are being organised. He said that in the two phases, the officials have distributed 5.30 lakh mosquito nets in the Agency areas. “With the help of volunteers and other sachivalayam staff, fevers survey was conducted in the Agency areas, due to which malaria cases are under control. Compared to the last year, there has been a decline by 41% in malaria cases,” he said.

He said that the government has sanctioned fogging equipment for the ITDA and they would be disbursed to the panchayats. He urged people to implement ‘dry day’ on Tuesdays and Fridays, where they were asked to clean their surroundings. “People should ensure that there is no stagnated water in used coconut shells, rubber tyres and a few other materials where mosquitoes could harvest,” Mr. Gopalakrishna added.