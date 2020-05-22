₹53 crore will be advanced to MSMEs in district: Collector

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘restart package’, a programme for the financial strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), through video conference on Friday.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand informed the Chief Minister that there were 779 MSME claims in the district and ₹53.37 crore would be advanced to them. A total of 10,000 MSMEs in the district would benefit by the ‘restart package’. The loan arrears, ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹6 lakh, taken by 6,500 entrepreneurs in the district, would be waived off. He said that priority was being given to SC, ST and women entrepreneurs. He said that the government would procure its material requirements from the MSMEs.

D.V. Raju, an entrepreneur from Pandrangi village of Padmanabham mandal in the district, thanked the Chief Minister for waiving off the loan arrears of MSMEs.

Autonagar VASSAVI president A.K. Balaji said the autonagar in Visakhapatnam was the biggest in the State. There were 2,000 small industries, which have been functioning for the last 40 years. These industries were facing financial problems due to recession during the past two years. He thanked the government, on behalf of the industrialists, for the restart package and agreeing to give concessions in power tariff.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu was present.