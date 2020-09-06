523 new cases take tally to 41,517

Five more persons succumb to coronavirus in district; toll rises to 289

As many as 523 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Visakhapatnam district by Sunday, taking the cumulative tally to 41,517 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The death toll rose to 289 with five more persons succumbing to the virus. Meanwhile as many as 694 persons recovered from the virus. The recoveries include a number of persons who underwent treatment through home isolation.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases in the district are 5,987 and discharges or recoveries are 35,241.

According to Special officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, among the 721 clusters in the district, 60 are very active clusters, 45 active and 616 are dormant clusters. He also said that 192 clusters have already been denotified by the District Collector after the clusters did not report new cases in 28 days.