52 drunken drivers made to clean RK Beach in Visakhapatnam as punishment

February 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 52 persons who were caught drunken driving were made to take up beach cleaning campaign at Rama Krishna Beach by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Visakhapatnam, as part of mandated community policing here on Tuesday. The tipsy drivers had cleared the debris over about four-km beach stretch from Kali Matha Temple to YMCA. The move by the court has gained attention not only among the locals, but also in social media, who felt that such actions needed in the wake of increasing drunken driving cases.

Inspector of Traffic Shanmukha Rao said that following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the city police teams have been conducting drunken driving checks every day. In the last three days, the police have caught 52 persons for driving in an inebriated condition and produced them before the Metropolitan Magistrate.

On many occasions, persons who were convicted for drunken driving were asked to take up community servicing by displaying placards against drunken driving and road safety at various places earlier. During October 2022, the Bheemunipatnam Court had sentenced 142 drunken drivers to five-day jail and also imposed huge fines.

Mr. Srikanth has appealed people not to indulge in drunken driving which is not only risking their lives, but also others. He also said that strict actions are being initiated by the courts if caught in drunken driving.

During the year 2022, the city police had booked drunken driving cases against 8,893 persons. As many as 1,102 persons were caught drunken driving, during the year 2021,.

