519 kg ganja seized, six persons arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 August 2021 01:07 IST

The rural police arrested six persons while they were allegedly transporting 519 kg of ganja at K.D. Peta in the district on Sunday. Based on credible information, a team led by K.D. Peta Sub-Inspector Surya Narayana intercepted the vehicle near Bheemavaram checkpost, and seized the ganja. The police also seized ₹11,500 from them. Further investigation is on.

