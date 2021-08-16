Visakhapatnam

519 kg ganja seized, six persons arrested

The rural police arrested six persons while they were allegedly transporting 519 kg of ganja at K.D. Peta in the district on Sunday. Based on credible information, a team led by K.D. Peta Sub-Inspector Surya Narayana intercepted the vehicle near Bheemavaram checkpost, and seized the ganja. The police also seized ₹11,500 from them. Further investigation is on.


