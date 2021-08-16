The rural police arrested six persons while they were allegedly transporting 519 kg of ganja at K.D. Peta in the district on Sunday. Based on credible information, a team led by K.D. Peta Sub-Inspector Surya Narayana intercepted the vehicle near Bheemavaram checkpost, and seized the ganja. The police also seized ₹11,500 from them. Further investigation is on.
519 kg ganja seized, six persons arrested
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
August 16, 2021 01:07 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
August 16, 2021 01:07 IST
