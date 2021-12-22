512 babies delivered in ambulances in district, says EMS CEO

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 18:58 IST

‘92,587 persons, needing emergency medical attention, shifted to hospitals during the last 17 months’

As many as 512 babies were delivered in ambulances, operated by the Aurobindo EMS (Emergency Medical Services), between July 2020 and November 2021, in Visakhapatnam district. The women had developed labour pains and delivered, while being shifted to hospitals, with the help of trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Aurobindo EMS CEO Papi Reddy held a review meeting with the EMTs and ambulance staff from the district, at the Youth Hostel building on Beach Road here on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media on the occasion, the CEO said that 51 EMS 108 ambulances and 42 EMS 104 Mobile Medical Clinics (MMCs) were rendering services in the district. The 51 EMS 108 ambulances had transported 92,587 persons, needing emergency medical attention, to hospitals during the last 17 months in the district, he said.

They include 10,462 persons, affected by COVID-19 during the first and second waves, 22,378 pregnant women, 9,843 accident cases and 49,904 other cases. The EMS 104 MMC attended to 6,09,222 patients in the rural areas. A total of 2,37,083 men, 3,72,139 women and 17,942 pregnant women availed of services of the MMCs. The MMCs also conducted 2,84,816 investigations and 33,545 hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccinations.

Underlining the importance of ‘pre-hospital care’ being rendered by the EMS 108 staff, while shifting patients to hospitals in the ambulances, Mr. Reddy said that ‘patient stabilisation’ during the ‘golden time’ was of utmost importance in saving lives.

The EMS 108 ambulances have rendered emergency medical services to 12 lakh people and through EMS 104 MMCs 1.20 crore patients were provided medical services, in the State during the last 17 months.

He said that the MMC staff was reaching out to the homes of invalid patients in rural areas.

Replying to a query, he said that there were 42 EMS ambulances in the district. These include: 10 in city, 11 each in tribal and rural areas and 10 in Anakapalle Division.

Aurobindo EMS 104 and 108 District Manager K. Srinivasa Rao was present.