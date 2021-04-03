₹50.55 lakh collected as fine from people not wearing masks

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 April 2021 19:29 IST

The city police have imposed fines against as many as 31,248 persons for not wearing masks at public places here. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, the police have started a special drive on masks from March 27.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, from March 27 to April 2, the police have imposed fines through e-challans against 31,248 persons. The fine amount generated through these challans is ₹50.55 lakh, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The ADCP said that as per the observation by their traffic police personnel, the situation has really improved in the last one week to 10 days. Almost 95 % of commuters are wearing masks at public places. If the rest of people too wear masks, there is a possibility of preventing spread of the virus, he added.