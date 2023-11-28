50,000 divyangs to benefit from special camps conducted in Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency, says GVL Narasimha Rao

November 28, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special camps are being conducted from November 28 to December 5 in all the Assembly segments of Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency to identify the needs of the disabled. The camps, being organised on the initiative of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, will enable 50,000 divyangs (physically challenged persons) with free aid to provide them mobility.

On the plea of Mr. Narasimha Rao, the Narendra Modi-led central government has agreed to the proposal to provide free aids and devices to divyangs in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram parliamentary constituencies under the Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme, which provides assistance for fitting of aids/ appliances.

This program is being organised by ALIMCO, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Mr. Narasimha Rao informed in a statement that by providing the necessary devices free of charge to the divyangs, they would be able to improve their personal and economic life.

He urged people with disabilities to attend the camps in their respective areas and after examination by a team of doctors, they would receive the mobility aids and assisting devices free of charge after a few weeks.

Mr. Narasimha Rao expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that this was the first time in Visakhapatnam that distribution of aids and assisting devices to disabled persons was being done on such a large scale.

Officials of the Central government, ALIMCO, and district officials assisted in the conduct of these camps.

