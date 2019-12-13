50,000 devotees perform puja at Burujupeta temple

Around 50,000 devotees thronged Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta on the third Thursday of auspicious Margasira month, temple officials said.

Special prayers, abhishekams and archanas were performed to the presiding deity at 12.05 a.m, after which devotees were allowed for darshan. Queue lines were seen packed since the early hours of the day.

‘Annadanam’

Though the temple authorities made arrangements, many devotees complained of the queue line moving at a snail’s pace. In association with the GVMC, the temple authorities distributed water and buttermilk sachets, biscuits to the devotees in the queue lines. About 5,000 devotees took part in the ‘Annadanam’ programme.

A huge police force was deployed to man the traffic as well as to prevent crime in I Town since the Wednesday night. The health officials arranged medical stalls at various points for devotees. APSRTC officials plied special buses from various parts of the city to the temple.