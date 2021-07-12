5,000 staff participate in slum development survey on first day

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana inspecting the survey in Ward No. 24 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 July 2021 00:37 IST

We plan to provide amenities based on priorities, says GVMC Commissioner

Around 5,000 staff from various secretariats took part in the slum development survey organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Sunday.

There are 793 slums in the GVMC limits. The secretariat staff had visited the slums located in all the zones and organised the survey. They collected details on the number of people living in each house, overall population and checked proof of residence. The residents also informed the staff about the issues in the locality. It was learnt that in many of the slums, people complained about bad roads, improper drains, drinking water and lack of permanent houses.

The volunteers were instructed to collect all the details, check residence proofs and incorporate them in an app launched by the corporation. However in some areas, the volunteers faced troubles due to technical glitches in the app. The GVMC officials asked them to note down the details on paper and upload them in the app later.

GVMC Commisioner G. Srijana inspected the survey at Vinayak Nagar, Ambedkar Colony and a few other areas.

The programme began around 8 a.m., since the city witnessed rain early in the morning. There were a few technical glitches due to overload on app, but they were rectified.

“We plan to complete the survey in all the 793 slums by tomorrow evening. Since we already have lot of data regarding boundaries of slums, population, lack of facilities in the slums, this exercise is more of a cross-checking. We plan to provide amenities in the slums based on the priorities,” Ms. Srijana said.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Mohammed Nazir alleged that the the GVMC is creating panic among the people living in slums by conducting such surveys. In a release on Sunday, Mr. Nazir said that the volunteers were enquiring about the Aadhaar card, ration card, details of house owners, gas connection details and receipt of property tax. The State government had removed names of a number of white ration card holders earlier due to various reasons. People fear that they could face problems due to these surveys, he alleged. The TDP leader said that before taking such survey, the GVMC should have organised a discussion on it in the GVMC council and obtained its approval apart from creating awareness about the survey among people.