5,000 police personnel to be deployed for local body elections in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2020 18:53 IST

Exclusive control room will function from the police commissionerate, says DCP

About 5,000 policemen will be deployed as part of security for the local body elections, in Visakhapatnam. The police department will have an exclusive control room located at the Commissionerate office to monitor the elections and make sure there are no untoward incidents.

According Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy, the city has nearly 2,000 policemen including Law & Order, Crime, Traffic wings apart from Home Guards and they are requesting to allot 3,000 more policemen from other areas for security purpose during the local body elections. He said that in the 98 wards, which come under the city police station limits, there are 166 hypersensitive areas and 302 sensitive areas. Police surveillance is already on those areas and we are keeping a track on problematic persons in the localities, he said.

“As a precautionary measure, nearly 450 rowdy-sheeters, ex-offenders and persons who created problems during previous elections in the city have been bound over under Section 107 CrPC,” he said.

He said that senior police officers have been handed over the responsibility to monitor activities in the city through control room at the Commissionerate. The control room would work round the clock with adequate staff on shift basis. The police would also keep a watch over the traffic issues at various areas to make sure public are not inconvenienced, he added.

Already the city police have arranged security outposts at various areas, including entry/exit points to curtail flow of money and liquor during the elections. Many four-wheelers are thoroughly checked.

Social media

Moreover, cyber crime police have been handed over the responsibility to keep a watch over the activities of all political parties and what type of messages are being uploaded and circulated in the social media sites. Any sort of offensive, abusive, vulgar and other posts which mislead public will be tracked and action will be initiated against the accused as per law, said the DCP.

The city police also said that if public find any irregularities in their areas, they can contact dial 100 or even police WhatsApp number 94933 36633.