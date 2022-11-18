50-year-old man gets new lease of life with liver and kidney transplant in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 50-year-old man, whose liver and kidney were badly damaged, was given a new lease of life by doctors at KIMS ICON Hospital. Twin organ transplantation in a single patient on the same day is a rare procedure and kidney transplantation saves him the trouble of undergoing dialysis.

The twin-transplant was done on November 1 and the patient was discharged 10 days after the surgery. He was presented before the media at the hospital on Friday.

Kanaka Appa Rao, a photographer from Anakapalli, was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and was on dialysis due to kidney damage. His liver was badly damaged due to blood-related issued caused by the spread by hepatitis-C virus. A 70-year-old brain-dead woman revived the hopes of his survival by donating her liver and kidney, said Dr. Chalapathi Rao Achanta, gastroenterologist, and Dr R.K. Mahesh, nephrologist, of the hospital.

“A single brain-dead person can save at least eight persons. Apart from two kidneys, two lungs and two eyes, organs like pancreas, veins and tendons can all be retrieved and transplanted in needy patients. The whole process of retrieval of organs from donors and their allotment to waitlisted patients is done in a transparent manner through Jeevandan,” said Dr. K. Rambabu, Jeevandan Coordinator and Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), who participated as a guest at the programme.

Unfortunately, superstitions, religious beliefs and lack of awareness among the people were coming in the way of organ donations. He said that the Jeevandan portal has a long waitlist of 2,800 patients, who had registered their names seeking various organs. They include 1,800 for kidneys, 700 for liver and others for some other organs.

Dr. Rambabu said that about 5,000 deaths were occurring in road traffic accidents in the State every year. If at least some of the brain-dead persons could donate their organs, many lives of needy patients could be saved. He said that the State government has 3,000 different procedures under Arogyasri and kidney, liver and heart transplants were also included under it recently. He commended the team of doctors, who treated the patient, for performing the complex surgery successfully.

Dr. Satish Kumar Pethakamsetty, MD of KIMS ICON, said that 10 liver transplants and about 100 kidney transplants have been done at the hospital so far.