50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam district
The district recorded 50 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning and no COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same time period, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday evening. Active cases stand at 299 in the district.
