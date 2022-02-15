Visakhapatnam

50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam district

The district recorded 50 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning and no COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same time period, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday evening. Active cases stand at 299 in the district.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2022 8:25:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/50-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-visakhapatnam-district/article65053048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY