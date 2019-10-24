‘₹50 lakh will be sanctioned for Bheemili Utsav’

The Bheemili Utsav will be celebrated on November 9 and 10 in a grand manner, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao told the media here on Wednesday, adding that the department was planning to organise Visakha Utsav in December this year and Araku Utsav in February, 2020.

Giving details about Bheemili Utsav, Mr. Rao said various cultural and folk dance performances involving the local talent would be organised on the inaugural day. On the second day, programmes by cinema and TV artistes will be held.

Free buses

The utsav will have traditional boating competitions (Teppalu, Terachapa), a carnival by various folk artistes, renowned temple sets and a photo exhibition narrating the history of Bheemili among other programmes.

“Various places of Bheemili will be illuminated. Free buses will be run from the city to Bheemili for the convenience of visitors. Around ₹50 lakh will be sanctioned for the event,” the Minister said.

Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that Bheemili Utsav should be a role model to other parts of the State as it intended to promote the second oldest municipality of India as a tourist destination.

According to Tourism Regional Director Radha Krishna Murthy, games and sports would also be organised for the youth, apart from rangoli and culinary competitions for girls and women. Food festival and stalls by various government departments will be arranged at the venue, he said.

The Tourism Minister further said that a priority was being given to develop Bheemili on all fronts.

Development plan

“Resorts and beaches are being developed in Bheemili. The Tourism Department will prepare tour packages to ensure that tourists coming to the city could also pay a visit to Bheemili. The department will encourage private parties to develop the beaches,” the Minister added.

“R.K Beach, Rushikonda are major beaches in Vizag which witness huge crowd. By arranging proper amenities, Bheemili beach can be also a crowd puller sooner. We have constructed container restaurant in between Bheemili and Rushikonda, just to develop the stretc. In the coming days, Bheemili would have more such projects”, the Minister added.