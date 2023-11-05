ADVERTISEMENT

50 international delegates participate in technical tour in Visakhapatnam and ASR districts

November 05, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates of the International Congress of the ICID taking part in the technical tour, covering Borra Caves and Araku on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

As many as 50 delegates of the ongoing international event, being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh government, joined the ‘Technical Tour and Excursion Visit’ as part of the 25th International Congress on Irrigation & Drainage, and 74th International Executive Council meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID).

Speaking to The Hindu, the Indian National Committee on Irrigation & Drainage (INCID) Secretariat Director Avanti Verma said, “Nearly 50 foreigners have joined the tour on Sunday. Its a premium tour as the Indian delegates have to pay ₹4,000 while foreign delegates have to pay $75. The tour has been successful and safely completed, and thanked to the security and hospitality management of the State government authorities including Police and Tourism and others.”

Delegates from Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iran, Malaysia Indonesia etc. have joined the tour.

The delegates visited Borra Caves, Araku Valley and Thatipudi Reservoir in AC buses. The delegates were provided lunch at Haritha Resorts managed by AP Tourism Development Corporation, sponsored by INCID.

All the destinations of the tour had some relevance to the theme of the conference. The history of Borra Caves, renowned for its breath-taking stalactite and stalagmite formations, was explained to the delegates. From there, they were taken to Araku Valley where they visited the Tribal Museum, coffee plantations and Padmapuram gardens. They were later taken to the Thatipudi reservoir on their way back to the city by the evening.

