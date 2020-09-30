5 more succumb to virus; toll goes up to 401

145 new cases take the district tally to 50,540; last 100 deaths reported in 21 days

The district reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 50,540 on Wednesday.

The death toll crossed the 400-mark with five more persons succumbing to the coronavirus, taking the toll to 401.

The last 100 deaths were reported in 21 days (September 9).

The district had reported its first COVID-19 death on May 1 when a 62-year-old man from Chengalraopeta succumbed to the virus. The total 401 deaths were reported in a span of 153 days.

For the first time since the last week of July, the active cases in the district have come down to less than 4,000.

As on Wednesday, the number of active cases stands at 3,856. Meanwhile 389 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 recovered in the district, taking the total number of discharges or recoveries to 46,283.

The Health Department officials heaved a sigh of relief in September, as the COVID-19 cases decreased compared to the previous month.

However, the death rate is yet to come under control. In August, the total number of cases reported in the district were 25,929 and 167 persons died. In September, the district reported 13,434 cases, about 12,000 cases less than the August tally.

A total of 143 persons died in September. In July, the district had reported 10,277 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths. Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 718 clusters in the district, 52 are very active and 22 are active.

It may be remembered that 192 clusters were already denotified by the district administration.