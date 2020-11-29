5 militia members surrender

ASP Chintapalle Vidhya Sagar Naidu addressing a press conference on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020 00:58 IST

Service activities winning hearts of tribals: ASP

Five militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the district police at Chintapalle in the district on Saturday.

With this, the total number of surrendered militia members in Chintapalle region in November increases to 13.

The surrendered persons were identified as M. Matsyaraju (26), K. Sanyasi Rao (40), K. Hari (35), M. Bhagat Ram (25) and K. Poornachander (26), hailing from various villages in Chintapalle mandal.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, ASP Vidhya Sagar Naidu said that the civic action programmes being organised by district police and CRPF, in association with ITDA, were gaining trust of tribals. He said that arrest of ACM Gemmelli Kamesh alias Kukumpudi Hari and several other hardcore militia since the last five months served as a warning to all the Maoist supporters in the area.

“The militia members promised that they will not repeat such activities and lead a peaceful life,” the ASP said.

Assistant Commandant CRPF, GK Veedhi, Devendra Naidu, said that CRPF will continue its efforts to support the district police in serving people. Assistant Commandant CRPF, Sileru, M.L. Naidu, and Inspector of GK Veedhi police station Muralidhar were present.