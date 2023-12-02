49th general conference of Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union held in Visakhapatnam

December 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 49th general conference of Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union was held here on Saturday. The union president M. Kameswari hoisted the flag to mark the celebration.

South Central Zone Insurance Employees Federation president P. Satish, participating as the chief guest, elaborated the role of the union since 49 years. He said the present government was trying to rewind the pre nationalisation scenario of the insurance sector. He urged the union members to protect the LIC.

Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma spoke on the brand image of LIC in the society. He urged the members to create awareness among the policyholders that their money and investments are in safe hands.

