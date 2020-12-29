VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATAM 29 December 2020 00:28 IST
499 kg ganja, 105 kg sandalwood seized near Chodavaram
The Chodavaram police on Monday seized about 499 kg dry ganja worth ₹10 lakh near Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district. The seized ganja is said to be worth over ₹50 lakh in a few northern States. Similarly, in another incident, police intercepted a vehicle and seized about 105 kg of sandalwood. In this case, two persons were arrested, it is learnt. More details are yet to be ascertained in the case.
