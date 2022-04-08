49-year-old murdered in drunken brawl in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2022 17:33 IST

Drunken brawl between two persons led to the death of a 49-year-old man at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam city. This is the second murder case reported under Kancharapalem Police Station limits in the last six days. The deceased was identified as V. Tarakeshwara Rao, a resident of Gopalapatnam and an autorickshaw driver.

According to Inspector of Kancharapalem Police Station K. Krishna Rao, two persons V Tarakeshwara Rao and Ch Satish, a painter, allegedly had an altercation under the influence of alcohol at around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tarakeshwara Rao reportedly abused Srikanth. An irked Srikanth reportedly hit Tarakeswara Rao on his face. Tarakeshwara Rao reportedly fell on the road and his head hit some sharp object on the road and he was seriously injured. The locals shifted him to King George Hospital (KGH). and the police registered a case. On Thursday evening, Tarakeshwara Rao succumbed to head injuries. Police said that the intention was not to commit a murder. Satish was arrested on Friday morning. The IPC Sections are being altered accordingly, said the police. Further investigation is on.

